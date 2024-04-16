Marcos: Death of Filipino serviceman by foreign attack can trigger MDT | The wRap

Here are today’s headlines – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. says a Filipino serviceman’s death in an attack by a foreign power would trigger the Philippines’ Mutual Defense Treaty with the United States.

Justice Secretary Boying Remulla orders an investigation into Davao del Norte Representative Pantaleon Alvarez, who called on the military to abandon President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Will the Philippines fight to get back Marcos ill-gotten wealth amounting to 3.3 million dollars in New York? Asked about the Arelma case in a journalists’ forum, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. told the media to talk to his lawyers instead.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, April 15, summons his war cabinet for the second time in less than 24 hours to weigh a response to Iran’s weekend missile and drone attack.

Weapons handler for the movie Rust Hannah Gutierrez is sentenced to 18 months in prison for the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. — Rappler.com