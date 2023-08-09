TurningTechForGood: How you can be part of Manila Social Good Summit 2023

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The Manila Social Good Summit 2023 will tackle what communities can do to shape an environment that will enable reform and regulation of technology, and stem further harm on society

MANILA, Philippines – What can we do to turn tech for good?

For the first time since the pandemic, Rappler is holding the Manila Social Good Summit (SGS) face to face on September 16 (Saturday), from 8:30 am to 4 pm, at the Samsung Hall, SM Aura Premier, Taguig, Metro Manila.

With the theme, “#TurningTechForGood: From problem to solution,” the Manila Social Good Summit 2023 aims to facilitate solution-focused conversations on technology. The sessions will focus on what institutions, communities, companies, and other sectors can do to shape an environment that will enable reform in tech, and stem further harm on society.

It will bring together tech leaders, reform advocates, NGOs and community-based institutions, public and private sectors, media, among others.

Do you want to be a part of the Manila Social Good Summit 2023? Here’s how:

1. Be a participant

This year’s Manila Social Good Summit will feature talks and panel discussions with tech leaders, reform advocates, NGOs and community-based institutions, public and private sectors, and the media. There will also be booths in the socials area. Take part in these conversations by registering for the event!

A regular ticket to the Manila Social Good Summit 2023 costs P3,500 per person, which comes with a free annual Rappler+ membership. Seats are limited. Register here to secure your tickets now:

Rappler is still accepting interested partners and sponsors of SGS 2023. If you would like to partner with Rappler for this event, please email socialgood@rappler.com using Partnership in the subject line. Values for partners and sponsors include:

Branding on SGS materials and story pages

Brand mentions on social and during the event

If you’d like to sponsor a booth at the socials area of the event, please also email socialgood@rappler.com using XChange exhibitor in the subject line.

3. Mobilize your communities and get a discount

Help in mobilizing your communities to be part of this conversation. If your organization is interested in sponsoring tickets for your community or for other groups, please email socialgood@rappler.com with the subject line “For communities” for a discounted rate. Heads up though that slots are limited!

4. Be an SGS volunteer

The Manila Social Good Summit 2023 is made possible with the help of Movers and volunteers who work together to make this event happen. If you want to volunteer for SGS 2023, register here or click the button below. You can sign up to be a volunteer until August 31, 2023.

– Rappler.com