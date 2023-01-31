36 Years: Claiming the terno

In this episode, we talk to designer Santi Obcena about what the terno has meant to the Filipino and why the terno must go back to the streets

From a garment of humble origins to attire worn almost exclusively by the country’s elite, the terno has been through countless transformations, including its transition from daily garb to an occasional “costume.”

Designer Santi Obcena, former TernoCon winner and designer, talks about what the terno has meant to the Filipino, the role it played in one of the country’s tumultuous periods, and why the terno ultimately must go back to the streets.

