[PODCAST] Teach Me, Senpai, E1: Beat-building with YouTuber Gio San Pedro

Gio San Pedro gives us a glimpse of how he makes his speedy videos

MANILA, Philippines – What started out as an excuse to buy more toys and gadgets is now one of Gio San Pedro’s primary sources of income, enjoyment, and creative fulfillment.

After repeated experimentation with his content, he discovered a style that resonated with many hobbyists. He calls this “beat-building,” where he skips most of the clips to parts that are audibly satisfying. He creates videos of him assembling toys and gadgets full of hair-raising crispy and crunchy sounds.

In Episode 1 of Teach Me, Senpai, host Julian Cirineo talks to Gio about how he developed a unique format for his content, the kinds of equipment and software he uses, and his plans for the future.

The episode goes live on Sunday, August 13, at 7 pm. Bookmark this page so you don’t miss it. – Rappler.com