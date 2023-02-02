Abra lawyer survives knife attack in his office

Police say an aide of lawyer Hamilcar Bigornia was also stabbed by the suspect during the incident. The wounded aide, however, was later able to shoot dead the suspect.

BAGUIO, Philippines –The Integrated Bar of the Philippines took up the cudgels for its Abra chapter president who was stabbed inside his law office on Sunday, January 29.

Lawyer Hamilcar Bigornia was stabbed by one of two brothers who entered his office at Rizal St., Zone 7 in Bangued, Abra on the morning of January 9.

An aide of Bigornia was also stabbed by the assailant. The wounded aide though was later able to shoot dead the suspect.

“Despite the fact that Atty. Bigornia has lived to explain the circumstances surrounding his ambush, he is one of the very few who has narrowly escaped the lethal intentions of an armed attack,” said the letter from the IBP governors.

According to the Bangued police, brothers JR Beljamin and Jenmark Beljamin Bergonia together entered Bigornia’s compound that morning. One of the Bergonia brothers said to be JR, entered the office and asked for the release paper of one of them from Bigornia.

Bigornia said he did not know anything about a release paper and that he was not his client. He asked his aide Ruben Barcena Alvarez to take JR out of his office.

“The person outside then handed his companion a knife which was then used to repeatedly stab the aide before also stabbing Bigornia,” said the IBP letter.

The aide Alvarez, who was stabbed in the back and hip, was able to recover, enter the room and shoot JR dead.

Jhenmark fled the compound but Bigornia was able to call for help and have Jhenmark arrested.

According to the police, JR Begornia was 34 years old, while his brother Jhenmark is 26.

“The incisive and growing impunity towards lawyers, judges, and officers of the court has fostered an overwhelming climate of dread,” the IBP letter continued. – Rappler.com