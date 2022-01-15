2 Anakpawis members gunned down in Sorsogon

Silvestre Fortades Jr. and Rose Marie Galias were shot dead in Barcelona town in Sorsogon, say police

MANILA, Philippines – Two members of farmers group Anakpawis were gunned down in Sorsogon on Saturday, January 15, police confirmed.

In a phone interview with Rappler, town police chief Captain Rey John Renoria said live-in partners Silvestre Fortades Jr. and Rose Marie Galias were shot dead in Barangay San Vicente, Barcelona town in Sorsogon at around 7 am on Saturday.

Renoria said the two were killed by still unknown assailants. The victims were residents of Barangay Poblacion Norte in the same town.

Quoting rights group Karapatan, Anakpawis said in a statement that the victims were killed by four unidentified assailants, who used two motorcycles. The group also said that the victims were members of Anakpawis Sorsogon chapter.

“Ang mag-asawa ay miyembro ng Anakpawis Partylist Sorsogon chapter at parehong nagtitinda lamang ng mga bawang, sibuyas, at iba pang sangkap sa pagluluto sa pinangyarihan (The couple were members of Anakpawis Partylist Sorsogon chapter who used to sell garlic, onion, and other ingredients),” Anakpawis said in a Facebook post.

Renoria said they have yet to establish the motive behind the killing. The police are still trying to find a witness, he added.

Exactly a week prior to the couple’s death, a former rebel was gunned down in the same town on January 8, according to Renoria. – Rappler.com