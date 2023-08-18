Defense, maritime ties top issues when Australian PM visits Manila in September

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

POLITICAL HEAD. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese speaks during a joint press conference with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern following a meeting at the Commonwealth Parliamentary Offices in Sydney, Australia, June 10, 2022.

Albanese's visit comes just as the two countries strengthen their ties – especially in defense and maritime issues

MANILA, Philippines – Malacañang on Friday, August 18, announced that Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will be visiting the Philippines from September 7 to 8.

This would be Albanese’s first visit to Manila and the first visit of an Australian Prime Minister since 2003, said the Palace.

“It follows a series of high-level engagements earlier this year between the Philippines and Australia, underscoring the shared commitment of both nation to advance the trajectory of their multifaceted partnership,” said the Presidential Communications Office (PCO).

Marcos and Albanese are set to hold a bilateral meeting, among others. The meeting is seen to “[usher] in a new era of closer cooperation across key sectors, such as defense and security, trade, economic development, and maritime affairs.”

Defense and maritime ties are especially important, as tensions continue to rise in the South China Sea.

The militaries of the two countries will be holding their first-ever bilateral amphibious exercise from August 14 to 31, or a week before Albanese comes to Manila.

Over 400 Filipino soldiers, 1,200 Australian shoulders, and some 150 US Marine Corps will be participating in the exercises, which will be held in different training locations in the Northern Luzon Command and the Western Command.

Joint operations are meant to enhance interoperability or the ease of which two different groups – in this case, militaries – worth together.

Australia has been a solid ally of the Philippines, especially in defending its territory in the South China Sea, which China claims in its entirety.

Australian Ambassador HK Yu was among the first diplomats to speak out after China harassed, blocked, and then pointed water cannons at Philippine ships en route to Ayungin Shoal in the West Philippine Sea. – Rappler.com