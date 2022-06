LIVE

Rappler reporters walk you through what to expect on inauguration day

MANILA, Philippines – On June 30, Thursday, the Philippines will witness the swearing into office of a second Marcos president: Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

From the pre-inauguration traditions to the mood at both the National Museum and Malacañang, reporters Bea Cupin and Aika Rey walk you through what to expect throughout the day. – Rappler.com