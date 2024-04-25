Remulla directs NBI to probe Marcos deepfake audio ordering military attack

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

'I am instructing you to file the necessary legal action, if warranted, against those behind this fake news,' the justice secretary orders the NBI

MANILA, Philippines – Department of Justice (DOJ) Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla has ordered the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to probe the circulating deepfake audio of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

“Hold accountable the personalities behind this deceiving act, make the investigation swift and comprehensive to ascertain the truth,” Remulla said in his order to the NBI on Thursday, April 25. “I am instructing you to file the necessary legal action, if warranted, against those behind this fake news.”

Remulla’s order stemmed from the report of the Presidential Communications Office and the Department of Information and Communications Technology about the circulating deepfake audio where Marcos supposedly ordered the Armed Forces of the Philippines to act against a certain foreign country. Authorities said the audio was manipulated and edited using artificial intelligence.

Photos of Chinese activities in the West Philippine Sea were also used alongside Marcos’ deepfake audio. Deepfakes are images or recordings that are altered or manipulated to misrepresent a person saying something he/she never said.

The deepfake issue came amid the soured relationship between the Philippines and China. Unlike his predecessor Rodrigo Duterte, Marcos and his government have been vocal against Chinese harassment and aggression in the West Philippine Sea.

In several instances, China had harassed and intimidated Filipinos in the West Philippine Sea. On March 5, at least four Filipinos were injured after two China Coast Guard ships used water cannons against a Filipino vessel during a resupply mission to Ayungin Shoal.

The issue also came in the middle of this year’s Balikatan exercises, the annual joint military drills of Philippine and American troops. – Rappler.com