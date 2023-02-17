BuCor says Masungi Georeserve will be used as its headquarters

Acting BuCor chief Gregorio Catapang's statement comes after the Masungi foundation said BuCor personnel conducted an inspection in the area

MANILA, Philippines – The Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) said the Masungi Georeserve will be used as its headquarters, BuCor acting Director General Gregorio Catapang confirmed in a statement sent to reporters on Friday, February 17.

“Pursuant to the five (5) year development plan of BuCor, the subject property in Tanay, Rizal will be used as a site of the BuCor headquarters, including its residential uses for its personnel and employees and for the development and implementation of land use development plans and policies of BuCor for the sustainment of its basic institutional food requirements,” the acting corrections chief said.

Catapang’s statement came after the Masungi Georeserve Foundation said on Thursday that BuCor personnel conducted an inspection in the area for the reported relocation of the New Bilibid Prison from Muntinlupa City, Metro Manila.

“At about 6 o’clock in the morning of 16 February 2023, five cars and twenty men from the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) arrived at Masungi Georeserve. They said they have orders to conduct an ‘ocular inspection’ of the alleged ‘relocation site of the New Bilibid Prison,'” the Masungi foundation said.

According to the group, the corrections personnel had a “newly minted title” of more than 270 hectares of Lot 10 — in the georeserve — under the BuCor’s name. Aside from that, the remaining 30 hectares of Lot 10 were also “reportedly titled simultaneously in the name of the DENR (Department of Environment and Natural Resources).”

The Masungi foundation also provided a copy of the memorandum dated February 15 that supposedly authorized BuCor personnel to conduct an ocular inspection and security assessment.

However, in his statement, Catapang said that since the BuCor is the registered owner of the property, it has the right to conduct activities in the area, including ocular inspections.

“BuCor is the registered owner of the subject property by virtue of the transfer certificate of title issued in favor of BuCor. Existing jurisprudence dictates that until and unless it is nullified by a court of competent jurisdiction in a direct proceedings for the cancellation of title, the transfer certificate of title issued under the name of the bureau of corrections remains indefeasible and binding upon the whole world,” Catapang said.

According to the BuCor, the NBP prison reservation in Muntinlupa covers 587 hectares. The prison compound proper covers 9 hectares. The NBP’s Maximum Security Compound houses convicts sentenced to life imprisonment and other inmates sentenced to more than 20 years. – Rappler.com