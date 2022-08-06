[DOCUMENTARY] Masungi Georeserve: A paradise in danger

Despite their efforts to protect Masungi Georeserve, its founder and staff continue to face threats from illegal encroachers to this day. It's a challenge that Masungi's forest rangers have long accepted.

RIZAL, Philippines – The Masungi Georeserve in Rizal province is a gem of rock formations and forest, just more than an hour’s drive from Metro Manila.

Since its construction in 2000, Masungi Georeserve has become a haven for endemic and endangered species of flora and fauna.

In this documentary, Rappler tells the story of Masungi founder Ben Dumaliang, his daughter Billie, and Kukhan Maas, a park ranger who almost lost his life guarding the conservation area. – Rappler.com

Host/narrator: Iya Gozum

Writer/producer: Nick Villavecer

Production specialists: Franz Lopez, Jeff Digma

Video editor: Emerald Hidalgo

Supervising producer: Beth Frondoso