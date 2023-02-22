Congressman Jeffrey Soriano of ACT-CIS resigns

RESIGNED. Former ACT-CIS representative Jeffrey Soriano during a virtual hearing conducted by the House trade and industry panel on August 24, 2022.

It is unclear who will replace Soriano in the House, although ahead of the 2022 elections, ACT-CIS listed former social welfare chief Erwin Tulfo as its fourth nominee. It is up to the group whether they will follow the same list.

MANILA, Philippines – Jeffrey Soriano, the third nominee of 2022 elections’ party-list race topnotcher ACT-CIS, is no longer a congressman after resigning from his House seat.

The House leadership accepted on Wednesday, February 22, his resignation which he filed on February 6.

“I move that we accept the resignation of Representative Jeffrey Soriano and for the secretary general to be instructed to drop from the roll of members of House, Representative Soriano effective immediately,” House Majority Leader Mannix Dalipe said.

Prior to his resignation, Soriano was assistant majority leader, vice chairperson of three committees, and member for the majority of six other panels. He was also the principal author of 110 bills.

Soriano has yet to issue a statement explaining why he resigned from his post.

ACT-CIS, short for Anti-Crime and Terrorism Community Involvement and Support, secured the most number of seats in the 2022 party-list election, after garnering 2.1 million votes.

The two incumbent representatives of the party-list group are Edvic Yap and Jocelyn Tulfo.

It is unclear who will replace Soriano in the lower chamber, although ahead of the 2022 elections, ACT-CIS listed broadcaster and former Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) secretary Erwin Tulfo as its fourth nominee.

The party-list group does not necessarily need to follow the list it submitted to the Comelec prior to the 2022 elections, and can still pick a new third nominee. – Rappler.com