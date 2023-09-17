Latest family fiasco: DOJ to takeover case vs Fil-Indian businessman’s brother

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

State Prosecutor Michael John Humarang is also ordered to handle the other cases linked to the P1-billion fiasco of the Chandiramani family

MANILA, Philippines – The office of Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla is taking over the string of cases filed against businessman Amit Chandiramani by the Philippine National Police (PNP), a latest in the Filipino-Indian family’s ongoing fiasco over P1-billion worth of properties.

Remulla, in an order dated September 11, ordered the transfer of cases involving illegal possession of firearms and drug cases to his office from the Office of the City Prosecutor of Dasmariñas, Cavite.

He also assigned State Prosecutor Michael John Humarang to handle and file charges against Chandiramani, including counter charges which might arise in the future.

Chandiramani was first arrested in June 2023, but was later freed after he was not subjected to inquest within 36 hours. He was later indicted in the case involving the illegal possession of a 9mm pistol, but his lawyer Edmundo Magpantay said police already filed a motion against the resolution of the city prosecutor that dismissed the other cases.

The new development comes as the DOJ is currently conducting a preliminary investigation into a complaint filed by Chandiramani against his own brother Rajiv, his mother, and five other respondents.

The complaint stems from a dispute involving properties worth more than P1 billion, following the death of the Chandimarani patriarch in 2011.

Amith accused his brother Rajiv of many things, including seizing properties through falsified documents, contriving to take his inheritance away. Rajiv, however, said that the accusations are “baseless, contrived, and manufactured.”

The properties he claimed were taken from him include parcels of land in Makati City and a prime lot in Quezon City. These were allegedly sold in 2018. – Rappler.com