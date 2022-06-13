DOH: COVID-19 cases up by 30.4% on June 6 to 12

Filipinos go about their daily lives as they are seen at the busy street of Taft Avenue in Manila on February 16, 2022. The government is already preparing for the shift to the “new normal” as the country is now back to low-risk classification for COVID-19, according to Presidential spokesperson, Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles. Rappler

In its weekly COVID-19 case bulletin, the DOH tallies a total of 1,682 infections translating to 240 cases per day

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Health said on Monday, June 13, that COVID-19 cases reported on June 6 to 12 were 30.4% higher compared to the previous week.

In its weekly COVID-19 case bulletin, the DOH tallied a total of 1,682 infections translating to 240 cases per day. This was a significant rise from 1,295 cases recorded on May 30 to June 5.

The DOH said that as of Sunday, June 12, there were 498 critical and severe patients admitted to the hospitals due to COVID-19. Despite this, hospital utilization in the country remains at low risk.

Earlier on Monday, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said that it was possible for Metro Manila to be placed under Alert Level 2 in case COVID-19 cases continue to rise and hospital admissions increase.

“The DOH is continuously monitoring all these metrics. As long as the admissions and severity of cases in the hospitals do not affect our healthcare utilization rate, Alert Level 1 is still in effect. But, we have to be mindful that continuing increases in the cases might lead to escalation of the Alert Level,” the DOH told reporters in a Viber message.

Currently, Metro Manila and a number of areas in the country are under Alert Level 1.

The spike in cases comes as the country detected cases of more infectious subvariants of Omicron a month after the elections.

In an interview with Rappler on Wednesday, June 8, infectious disease specialist Dr. Rontgene Solante said that Omicron subvariants can cause an increase in cases but not significant enough to overwhelm hospitals.

“They are highly transmissible but I don’t think they can cause severe symptoms. They can only cause mild symptoms. I don’t think it can cause the surge that we have experienced before that we need to have lockdowns… There will be increase in cases but I don’t think it will be significant that will cause [our] healthcare system [to be] overwhelmed,” Solante said. – Rappler.com