Comelec extends COC filing for Negros Oriental 3rd District special election

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Workers prepare the official manual ballots, forms, and other materials for the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections, at the National Printing Office in Quezon City, on September 21, 2023.

Aspirants can file their certificates of candidacies until 5 pm of November 11

CEBU, Philippines – The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has extended the deadline of filing of candidacies for the special election in Negros Oriental’s 3rd legislative district to Saturday, November 11.

The initial deadline was on Wednesday, November 8.

“To give ample time for aspirants to file their Certificate of Candidacy, it is imperative for the Commission to issue a Supplemental Resolution to Comelec Resolution No. 10957,” said Comelec Resolution No. 10958, which was promulgated on November 6.

The Comelec said the extension will take effect immediately upon the resolution’s publication in two daily newspapers of general circulation in the country.

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has extended the period for filing of certificate of candidacy for the position of Negros Oriental 3rd district representative from the previously set November 6 until 8 to November 6 until 11. @rapplerdotcom pic.twitter.com/EFPk8rv3IH — John Sitchon (@TheJohnSitchon) November 6, 2023

Acting Negros Oriental election supervisor Eliseo Labaria told Rappler on Tuesday, November 7, that no one filed a certificate of candidacy (COC) at the Office of the Provincial Election Supervisor (OPES) in Barangay Daro, Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental, on the first day of filing on Monday, November 6.

“We are not expecting that many candidates so not much difficulties,” he said.

He added that there are police assigned at the OPES to ensure the safety of the aspirants and the election officers.

Negros Oriental is under Comelec control by virtue of Comelec Minute Resolution No. 23-0556.

The special elections in Negros Oriental’s 3rd legislative district is being monitored by a special task force composed of Comelec, the Philippine National Police, Armed Forces of the Philippines, and Philippine Coast Guard. – Rappler.com