Couples for Christ leaders support Leni Robredo for president

The CFC International Council says it is the first time they announced a support for a candidate

MANILA, Philippines – The international council of Couples for Christ (CFC), a religious group under the Catholic Church, endorsed opposition leader and presidential candidate Vice President Leni Robredo for president.

In their pastoral letter dated February 23, the CFC International Council said they decided to support Robredo after a discussion among their council members.

“We began our discussion of the criteria on the premise and realization that there is no perfect candidate. At the end of our prayerful immersion and meaningful discussion, the members of the IC reached the decision to support the presidential candidacy of Leni Robredo,” the group said.

The CFC said this was the first time that they announced a support for a candidate: “Those of you who have been with CFC for many years will realize that this is the first time the International Council is announcing its support, based on individual IC member choices, for a particular candidate.”

In assessing the candidates, the CFC International Council said they used five criteria. They are:

Karangalan (Honor) – Our candidate must be honorable, meaning deserving of honor and respect; exhibiting honesty and good moral character; is fair and proper, not deserving of blame or criticism

Katapatan (Honesty) – This encompasses many attributes: devoted, loyal, faithful, constant, genuine, truthful, honest, someone who walks the talk, who has integrity and moral authority

Kakayahan (Competence) – The leader with kakayahan has the ability and capability to perform the task assigned, is competent

Karunungan (Justice) – More than intelligence, the leader must be wise, capable of analyzing all aspects of a given situation, and deciding for the common good.

May takot sa Diyos (God-fearing) – More than God-fearing, the candidate must also be seen, by action and not merely by word, as God-loving

The organization clarified that although they threw support for Robredo, they will not impose it on their members. The CFC International Council has a policy of not endorsing any candidate.

Meanwhile, the CFC leaders encourage their members to pray and discern for the candidates that they will vote for in the upcoming May polls.

“We arrived at our individual decision to support Leni Robredo after much prayer, discernment, and dialogue. We expect you to do the same and go through the same process of discernment we went through. Should your decision differ from ours, we will respect your choice in the spirit of love and brotherhood that has characterized, and will continue to characterize, our being CFC,” the group added.

Prior to CFC leaders’ announcement of support, various religious leaders already pronounced that they will support Robredo’s bid for presidency.

On February 15, over 500 Catholic priests, deacons, brothers, and religious sisters announced their support for the presidential candidate and her running mate, Senator Kiko Pangilinan. On Tuesday, Cagayan de Oro Archbishop Jose Cabantan also announced his support for the opposition leader. – Rappler.com