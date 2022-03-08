Veteran election lawyer George Garcia is new Comelec commissioner

Interview with Atty. George Garcia, counsel of several senatorial candidates at the national canvassing of votes of senatorial and party lists. May 19, 2019. Photo by Angie de Silva/Rappler

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte has named lawyer George Garcia, a respected figure in the field of election law, as new Commission on Elections (Comelec) commissioner.

Garcia confirmed to Rappler on Tuesday, March 8, that he will fill one of the three vacant seats in the seven-member Comelec en banc.

He is the first high-profile election lawyer to be named to the Comelec since Sixto Brillantes Jr., former lawyer of Fernando Poe Jr. and later Benigno Aquino III, was appointed elections chief by Aquino in 2011.

Garcia represented Grace Poe during her disqualification saga in the 2016 presidential elections, as well as defeated 2016 vice presidential candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jr. during his electoral protest.

He will enter the commission at a time when there are at least four unresolved cases against Marcos Jr.’s 2022 bid, either at the en banc or division level.

Other members of the Comelec en banc are Socorro Inting, Marlon Casquejo, Aimee Ferolino, and Rey Bulay.

Inting, Casquejo, and Ferolino are all from Duterte’s hometown Davao City. Inting was a former Court of Appeals justice; Casquejo and Ferolino are career officials who rose from the Comelec ranks.

Bulay is Duterte’s frat brother from Muntinlupa, and was previously Manila’s chief prosecutor.

