Rappler Talk: Mags Maglana on challenging the Duterte dynasty

Mags Maglana is running against presidential son Paolo 'Pulong' Duterte for Davao City 1st district representative

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Prominent nongovernment organization worker Maria Victoria “Mags” Maglana is running against Paolo “Pulong” Duterte, son of President Rodrigo Duterte, for Davao City 1st district representative.

With limited campaign resources, Maglana said she aims to end the political dynasty of the Dutertes in Davao.

In this Rappler Talk, reporter Ralf Rivas talks to Maglana about her chances of winning, how Duterte’s children are perceived by Davaoeños, and the key issues the next administration must focus on. – Rappler.com