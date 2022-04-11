Rappler Talk: Tangere’s Martin Peñaflor on using mobile phone surveys for elections

LIVE

Rappler reporter Pia Ranada asks Martin Peñaflor about how Tangere's mobile phone surveys offer another way of measuring sentiment about 2022 candidates

MANILA, Philippines – A market research company created in 2018 is using another method to measure public sentiment about presidential candidates.

Tangere, founded by 36-year-old Martin Peñaflor, used their mobile survey app mostly for corporate clients but they’ve recently harnessed it to conduct pre-election surveys. They’ve conducted polls on the performance of candidates in presidential debates, voter preferences for presidential bets and senatorial bets, and more.

How accurate are mobile phone surveys? How do they differ from those surveys done by Pulse Asia and Social Weather Stations? Is it correct for Isko Moreno’s camp, for example, to take solace in Tangere’s April election survey results showing the Manila Mayor had scored roughly the same voter-preference rating as Vice President Leni Robredo?

Rappler senior reporter Pia Ranada asks this, and more, in an interview on Monday, April 11, at 1 pm.