Rappler Talk: Willie Ong, a doctor challenging politicians for the vice presidency

Willie Ong refuses to criticize other candidates and wants to keep the focus on health issues. Will this fly with voters?

MANILA, Philippines – Of the top presidential candidates, only Manila Mayor Isko Moreno has a doctor for a running mate – cardiologist, internist, and online health guru Willie Ong.

Moreno says Ong could only be a boost to his campaign because the top issue on the minds of Filipinos is the COVID-19 pandemic and how the country can recover from it. But political analysts say Ong lacks command of a geographical bailiwick distinct from the Manila mayor’s and is not a seasoned politician like the other top running mates.

Rappler reporter Pia Ranada speaks to Ong about his vice presidential bid – from critiques that all he knows is health to what he thinks of the politicians vying for the same post.

The interview was recorded on Monday, January 31, at the Moreno-Ong campaign headquarters in Manila. Watch the interview on this page, at 2 pm on Tuesday, February 1. – Rappler.com