FACT CHECK: ‘Cure’ for eye conditions not approved by Doc Willie Ong, FDA

Keshi Eye Drops is not on the Food and Drug Administration’s list of approved products, nor is it endorsed by online health personality Dr. Willie Ong

Claim: The product Keshi Eye Drops, which claims to treat myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and other vision conditions, is endorsed by cardiologist and online health personality Dr. Willie Ong and approved by the Philippine Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The claim was made in a Facebook video by the page “Titis Manta-Eyes care liquid,” which has 948 likes and 6,900 followers. As of writing, the video has gained 323 shares, 2,500 comments, and 4,000 reactions.

Photos of Ong and his wife were used at the beginning of the video, with a voiceover claiming that Ong recommends the non-surgical eye drops. The post also claims that the product is FDA-approved, supported by accompanying text and audio.

The facts: Keshi Eye Drops is not included in the FDA’s list of approved drug products. Neither is it endorsed by Ong, who has repeatedly clarified that he does not endorse supposed health products linked to him. In previous correspondence with Rappler, Ong said that the sole product he and his wife endorse is Birch Tree Advance, a nutritional milk formulated for seniors.

Cure for vision conditions: Myopia (nearsightedness), hyperopia (farsightedness), and astigmatism are types of refractive errors that affect one’s ability to see clearly. These are typically caused by problems with the shape of the eye or cornea, or aging of the eye lens. Most cases can be treated using glasses, contact lenses, or vision correction surgery.

In 2021, the US FDA approved an eye drop that could help treat presbyopia or age-related farsightedness. However, there are no similar reports of eye drops being approved as a treatment for other types of vision conditions.

Rappler has debunked posts that use the name, images, and videos of Ong to promote purported health products. These supposed health treatments are not registered with the Philippine FDA:

