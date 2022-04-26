Join SharePHIL’s ‘Boto Mo, Kinabukasan Natin’ voters’ education series

Can we truly rely on the credibility of the elections? Shareholders’ Association of the Philippines discusses this and more in the second part of 'Boto Mo, Kinabukasan Natin' 2022 Summit Series

Bookmark this page for the livestream of the event.

MANILA, Philippines – How can we protect the sanctity of the ballot from those who want to undermine it?

In the second part of Shareholders’ Association of the Philippines, Inc. “Boto Mo, Kinabukasan Natin” 2022 Summit Series, election-related groups will gather to discuss actions and regulations implemented to help protect the integrity of the 2022 elections, ranging from the security of votes in ballots to processing fair results.

Boto Mo, Kinabukasan Natin 2022 Summit Series is a voters’ education online event that aims to discuss relevant issues surrounding the elections to increase voters’ participation and positive voter turnout. Rappler is a media partner for this event.

The second episode of the summit series will stream at 4 pm on Wednesday, April 27. Participants who are interested in joining the event can check the event details here.

The event will be hosted by Facts First Podcast and former ABS-CBN news anchor Christian Esguerra. This will also feature representatives from Commission on Elections (Comelec), Legal Network for Truthful Elections (LENTE) Network, National Citizens’ Movement for Free Elections (NAMFREL), and Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting (PPCRV). – Rappler.com