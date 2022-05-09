Leody de Guzman casts his vote in Rizal

Philippine elections
MANILA, Philippines – Labor leader and presidential candidate Leody de Guzman cast his vote in Cainta, Rizal on election day, Monday, May 9.

De Guzman went to Cainta Elementary School, in San Andres area where he cast his vote at past 8 am. The presidential candidate was accompanied by his family.

After voting, De Guzman will be monitoring the votes inside his home in Cainta, in their headquarters in Quezon City. Despite the lag in surveys, De Guzman remained optimistic in his bid for the presidency.

The labor leader, during the course of the campaign period, never entertained the calls to withdraw from the race.

If he wins, De Guzman promised to implement his Labor First Policy, which includes ending contractualization and raising the minimum wage. – Rappler.com

