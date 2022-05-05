US senators reiterate calls to free De Lima | Evening wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Several lawmakers from the United States Senate once again call on the Philippine government to release detained Philippine opposition Senator Leila de Lima.

The Leni Robredo-Kiko Pangilinan ticket receives another religious endorsement just days before the May 9 polls – this time from one of the country’s largest Protestant churches.

Labor leader and presidential candidate Leody de Guzman, during his miting de avance in Quezon Memorial Circle on Wednesday, May 4, hits anew his so-called ‘elitist politicians.’

The mothers of disappeared students file a complaint with the NTC seeking to suspend or revoke the principal license and impose a cease and desist order against the Apollo Quiboloy-owned SMNI.

BTS is set for a comeback in June with the release of their upcoming album 'Proof.'