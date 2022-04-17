Male survey laggards hit lone female presidential bet Robredo

Presidential candidates Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso, Norberto Gonzales and Senator Panfilo Lacson, sign a joint statement after a press conference at the Manila Peninsula Hotel in Makati City on April 17, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines – On Easter Sunday, at least four presidential candidates held a press briefing to raise two points: alleged withdrawal talks and Vice President Leni Robredo’s alleged involvement in it.

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno, Senator Panfilo Lacson, and former Defense Secretary Norberto Gonzales held a presser, which they earlier said would tackle “unity.” Vice presidential candidates Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III and Willie Ong were also present at the presser held at the Peninsula Manila on Sunday, April 17.

Senator Manny Pacquiao was mentioned as one of the presidential bets behind the press conference but did not show up to the event.

The presidential bets claimed that they all shared an experience wherein a certain candidate allegedly talked them into withdrawing.

In describing the people associated with the alleged withdrawal talks, Gonzales mentioned retired Commission on Elections Commissioner Rowena Guanzon – a known Robredo supporter. Moreno, on a few occasions, mentioned the words “dilawan,” “pinklawan,” and “Otso Inidoro.”

Senatorial candidate Samira Gutoc, who is running under Moreno, ran under the Otso Deretso slate in 2019.

When asked to give names of the people behind the alleged withdrawal talks, Lacson mentioned former Quezon City Mayor Jun Simon, whom Lacson claimed to have asked him to back out from the race. However, the Robredo camp already said Simon was not authorized to speak for their campaign.

‘Let Leni withdraw’

The presidential bets said they held the briefing to also send the message that they will not withdraw from the race. The point was highlighted in their joint statement read during the briefing.

Moreno, who is behind Robredo in the last Pulse Asia survey, said the vice president should withdraw from the race. “I’m calling for Leni to withdraw kasi (because) whatever [she’s] doing is not effective against the Marcos. Withdraw, come and join us,” the Manila mayor said.

When asked whether all of the presidential bets in the presser share the same position as Moreno, Lacson said it was only the Manila mayor’s personal position.

“Sinabi naman niya ‘yon. Siya lang (He actually said that. He’s the only one),” Lacson explained.

WATCH: Senator Ping Lacson clarifies that they don’t collectively call for Robredo’s withdrawal.



Lacson says it was only Isko Moreno’s position. pic.twitter.com/YOrs216mX5 — Jairo Bolledo (@jairojourno) April 17, 2022

On the question whether their briefing was a display of macho culture, Lacson replied: “Ako (I), I don’t think that deserves a comment or an answer. I’m sorry.”

Meanwhile, Moreno said: “Good luck. I told you, this is not about being a woman and a man. This is all about the character. Character has nothing to do with the gender and I wish them good luck.”

The presidential bets also clarified that the presser was not anti-Robredo. This, despite talking about the vice president and Moreno calling for Robredo’s withdrawal from the race.

In a statement, Barry Gutierrez, Robredo’s spokesperson said they are thankful the “alignments have been made even clearer.”

“We are thankful that the alignments have been made even clearer. And we remain focused on showing our people that a Robredo presidency will mean a victory for all Filipinos,” Gutierrez said.

Senator Kiko Pangilinan, Robredo’s running mate, said the attacks against Robredo won’t affect their campaign.

“Hindi tayo malilihis dahil sa paninira ng ilan sa ating mga katunggali. Nakatutok tayo sa pangangailangan ng taumbayan. At ang taumbayan na ating pinaglilingkuran ang nagsasabing, the last man standing is a woman (We will not be misdirected because of the attacks of our enemies. We are focused on the needs of the people. And the society that we serve is the one that says the last man standing is a woman),” Pangilinan said. – Rappler.com