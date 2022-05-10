Tuguegarao City elects Maila Ting as first woman mayor

FIRST WOMAN MAYOR OF TUGUEGARAO. Incumbent councilor Maila Ting is proclaimed as the winner of the closely fought Tuguegarao City mayoral race. She will be the first woman mayor of Cagayan province's capital city.

Ting garners 39,919 votes in a tight race against incumbent mayor Jefferson Soriano, who has 37,552 votes

PAMPANGA, Philippines – The local Commission on Elections on Tuesday, May 10, proclaimed incumbent councilor Maila Ting as the new mayor of Tuguegarao City in the province of Cagayan.

Ting is the first woman mayor to lead the capital of the province of Cagayan.

Ting garnered a total of 39,919 votes in a tight race against the incumbent mayor Jefferson Soriano, who received 37,552 votes.

Ting said she takes pride in showing her city the effectiveness and capabilities of a woman in public service.

“Proud that we will be able to show everyone in the city how a woman can work and how we will be able to inspire others to aspire for better services for the people,” she said.

Ting, who was also an ex-officio board member, is the daughter of the late mayor Delfin Sera-Ting, who served Tuguegarao from 2007 to 2013. – Rappler.com

Joann Manabat is a Luzon-based journalist and an awardee of the Aries Rufo Journalism Fellowship.