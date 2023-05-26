Marcos on Kuwait deployment ban | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. isn’t keen on the total deployment ban of Overseas Filipino Workers to Kuwait. This follows Kuwait’s decision to halt the issuance of new visas for Filipinos.

The mother of a murdered college student in Tuguegarao City takes to social media to express her grief and call for justice. The 21-year-old victim, Jasmin Grace Casali, was found dead on Tuesday, May 23, at a vacant lot in Annafunan East, a village next to Barangay Atulayan Norte.

Unidentified gunmen bring violence again to Pikit town in Cotabato, killing a teacher and injuring another on Friday, May 26.

South Korean police launch an investigation after Asiana Airlines said a passenger opened a door on a flight before it landed safely in Daegu City.

Two minors die in General Trias City in Cavite on Thursday afternoon, May 25, after being struck by lightning in separate locations. The first incident was in Barangay Pasong Camachile.

Basketball star Michael Jordan’s 1992 Summer Olympic jersey sells at $3.03 million at an auction on Thursday, May 25.

Get ready for the ultimate adventure! Warner Brothers releases the main trailer for the upcoming Barbie film offering a glimpse into Barbie’s world of wonder and excitement. — Rappler.com