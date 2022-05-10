Zamora wins reelectionist bid as San Juan mayor

Senator Imee Marcos joins and endorses the reelection San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora and his team of local candidates, during a proclamation and kick-off rally at the FIl-Oil Flying V Centre in San Juan City on March 25, 2022. Rappler

Francis Zamora wins second term as San Juan mayor while facing strong opposition from the Estrada clan who once ruled the city for 50 years

SAN JUAN, Philippines – Francis Zamora of Partido Demokratiko Pilipino–Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-LABAN) secures his second term as Mayor of San Juan City.

Based on 100% of election returns, as of Tuesday, May 10, at 7:02 am, the incumbent mayor won against Felix Demetrio “Jun” Usman of Pwersa ng Masang Pilipino (PMP), led by the Ejercito-Estrada clan who once ruled over the city for half a century.

Zamora won with 66,883 votes against Usman’s 9,413 votes. Usman, a relatively unknown former barangay councilor, is one of the many candidates who ran under the Estrada-led banner. His running mate, former vice mayor Philip Cezar garnered 16,608 votes, losing against incumbent vice mayor Warren Villa’s 55,920 votes.

After serving two terms as vice mayor from 2010 to 2016, Zamora removed the family’s iron grip on Metro Manila’s smallest city in 2019 by a landslide defeat over Janella Estrada.

Now the apparent underdogs, the Estrada family mounted a grand campaign for reclaiming the city, beginning with a complete PMP lineup for city hall positions, none of whom managed to secure a position.

Estrada is the daughter of former San Juan mayor and senator Jinggoy Estrada, who is currently still facing a P183-million plunder case.

Meanwhile, Zamora’s sister, Bel Zamora, also won a congressional seat as representative of the city’s lone district, replacing their father Ronny Zamora.

Bel won against Jana Ejercito, the only candidate under the PMP slate with direct ties to the political clan.

Under his first term in office, San Juan became the first city in the country to reach its vaccination target in 2021 and one of the first cities to open its vaccination drive to non-residents.

Zamora openly endorsed Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., whose ancestral home is located in San Juan, and Sara Duterte for the presidential and vice presidential races.

The former senator and dictator’s son Ferdinand Marcos Jr. won the presidential race in the city with 42,636 votes while his running mate Sara Duterte won with 42,499 votes. – Rappler.com