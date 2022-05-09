Philippine elections
Vice presidential aspirant Willie Ong casts vote in Makati
The running mate of Manila Mayor Isko Moreno casts his vote at the Dasmariñas Village Clubhouse in Makati

MANILA, Philippines – Vice presidential candidate Willie Ong cast his vote in Makati City on Monday, May 9.

The running mate of Manila Mayor Isko Moreno arrived at the Dasmariñas Village Clubhouse past 9 am on election day.

Ong, the only vice presidential candidate who is a cardiologist and internist, was supposedly picked by Moreno because of his medical background – he was seen as a boost to his campaign amid the pandemic. Ong is also an online health guru with 16 million followers on Facebook.

Ong is not a newbie in politics – he ran for senator in 2019 and made a surprisingly good showing of 18th place, even if was not a political heavyweight, not from a prominent clan, and had no government position.

In the last Pulse Asia survey on voter preference for vice-presidential candidates from April 16 to 21, Ong ranked 4th with a rating of 3%.

