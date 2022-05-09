Vice presidential aspirant Willie Ong casts vote in Makati

MANILA, Philippines – Vice presidential candidate Willie Ong cast his vote in Makati City on Monday, May 9.
The running mate of Manila Mayor Isko Moreno arrived at the Dasmariñas Village Clubhouse past 9 am on election day.
Ong, the only vice presidential candidate who is a cardiologist and internist, was supposedly picked by Moreno because of his medical background – he was seen as a boost to his campaign amid the pandemic. Ong is also an online health guru with 16 million followers on Facebook.
Ong is not a newbie in politics – he ran for senator in 2019 and made a surprisingly good showing of 18th place, even if was not a political heavyweight, not from a prominent clan, and had no government position.
In the last Pulse Asia survey on voter preference for vice-presidential candidates from April 16 to 21, Ong ranked 4th with a rating of 3%.
