WATCH: Detainees vote, run in local elections after 10 years

The move recognizes detainees' right to suffrage, says the interior department

MANILA, Philippines – Pre-trial detainees and some qualified convicts were finally able to vote and run for positions in the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections on Monday, October 30.

The Constitution guarantees every citizen the right to vote except if disqualified by law. The Omnibus Election Code disqualifies convicts with final judgments in crimes with sentences exceeding a year, and crimes involving disloyalty to the government.

Rules covering the rest of the detainees were issued in 2012 by the Commission on Elections, but was put off for a decade because of a court case.

Lian Buan reports from the Manila City Jail.

