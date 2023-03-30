EU human rights rep vows to continue fighting for accountability on EJKs

SUPPORT. Families and relatives of victims of extra judicial killings participate and perform in a theater play at Norte Dame of Greater Manila in Caloocan City on March 30, 2023.

The European Union special representative for human rights says the European Commission has been monitoring the country's human rights performance

MANILA, Philippines – The European Union’s (EU) special representative for human rights vowed accountability for extrajudicial killings (EJK) during his visit with the families of drug war victims on Thursday, March 30.

“I want to express my personal sympathy to you, first of all, for that lost and say to you that the European Union will continue to strive to bring about accountability for those killings,” the EU’s Eamon Gilmore told the families.

On Thursday, Gilmore led the EU delegation that visited the EJK families under the AJ Kalinga Foundation led by Fr. Flavie Villanueva. The European officials also had a private meeting with the families.

When asked if the Generalized Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+) would be used to push for accountability in the war on drugs, where thousands were killed, Gilmore reiterated that the tariff privileges is conditional on the Philippines’ part. He added that the European Commission has been thoroughly monitoring the country’s human rights performance.

The European Commission website says it is “the EU’s politically independent executive arm. It is alone responsible for drawing up proposals for new European legislation, and it implements the decisions of the European Parliament and the Council of the EU.”

By the end of the year, the country’s EU tariff perks will expire and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s administration would have to negotiate with the European states for its renewal. The Philippine government would need to meet the conditions that will be set by the EU. It’s a challenge for the current administration because under Marcos’ predecessor, Rodrigo Duterte, the Philippines and EU’s relationship turned sour due to human rights issues.

If the GSP+ perks would be renewed, among the privileges the Philippines can still enjoy are duty-free entry for 6,200 local products, which include fruits, animals, and vegetable fat, textiles, and even metals.

On the Marcos administration’s programs to address human rights concerns, Gilmore said it is “early” to assess the programs. But, Gilmore also noted the current administration is more open in engaging with international bodies like the United Nations and the EU, but added that the issue of accountability should be addressed.

Reminder of bloody drug war

Led by the AJ Kalinga Foundation, some families of EJK victims performed a theater play with theme, “Kamulatan: Kalinga at Paghilom sa Bagong Ngayon.” The play depicted the plights and struggles of the families after they lost their loved ones.

The performance opened with a colorful number, portraying various Philippine festivals. Afterwards, banners criticizing human rights violations in the country and the bloody drug war followed. The presentation also criticized the Marcos family — from violations during Martial Law to Marcos Jr.’s questionable policies, including the Maharlika fund.

Through a short puppet show, the performers explain the need to fight for the marginalized and why reformative justice system should be the goal, and not killings. pic.twitter.com/77G4arfXN8 — Jairo Bolledo (@jairojourno) March 30, 2023

One of the show’s highlights is a quick puppet show, where the performer debunked stereotypes against drug war victims and other marginalized sectors. Some family members also shared their stories in the middle of the performance.

EJK families hold the photos of their loved ones killed during the drug war.



They also light up candles for them. pic.twitter.com/czWVhPAKac — Jairo Bolledo (@jairojourno) March 30, 2023

In the end, the EJK families held photos of their loved ones and lit candles dedicated for them. – Rappler.com