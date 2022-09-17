Vic Rodriguez resigns as executive secretary

'LITTLE PRESIDENT.' Marcos' Executive Secretary Atty. Vic Rodriguez speaks to the media at the Uniteam headquarters in Mandaluyong City on May 26, 2022.

In stepping down from the top Palace post, Executive Secretary Vic Rodriguez cites the need to be present for his young family. He says he is set to be President Marcos' chief of staff.

MANILA, Philippines – Executive Secretary Victor Rodriguez has resigned, Malacañang confirmed on Saturday, September 17.

Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles confirmed this in a social media post shortly after Rodriguez announced on his Facebook page that he had asked permission from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to resign from his position.

I confirm that Atty Vic Rodriguez has stepped down as Executive Secretary



~Atty. Trixie Cruz-Angeles

Press Secretary — TrixieCruz-Angeles (@luminoustrix) September 17, 2022 Angeles added in a succeeding tweet that Rodriguez’s replacement will be announced once her office receives the new executive secretary’s appointment documents.

In the weeks leading to Rodriguez’s resignation, word was going around that the President was looking for a new ES, and that a former Supreme Court justice was among those being eyed.

Rodriguez has become the most short-lived executive secretary, serving the post for just less than three months.

New post

In stepping down as executive secretary, Rodriguez cited the need to be present for his young family. He also said that he would continue serving Marcos as his chief of staff.

“I have asked permission to step down as Executive Secretary. There is nothing more rewarding than answering the call to serve the country, a rare privilege not extended to all but was given to me by the President, His Excellency Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos, Jr.,” Rodriguez said in a statement posted on his Facebook page.

“The work of an executive secretary is a 24/7 job with myriad topics expected to be attended to every day. It demands a sense of urgency which essentially requires almost all of a public servant’s time to ensure that services are met and delivered,” he added.

While holding his work up to a high regard, he said it was “equally valuable” to be present for his growing family.

“Equally valuable, however, is to witness firsthand your young family grow and evolve into how every parent would wish them to become and they most need me too,” he said.

Rodriguez thanked Marcos for his trust and understanding, following his decision.

Rodriguez has been hounded by resignation rumors earlier in the Marcos administration. In July, less than a month in his Palace stint, he dismissed rumors that he had quit, when asked about social media posts that circulated that day that he was on his way out.

Ahead of his resignation, a draft order Rodriguez had supposedly prepared “granting additional authority to the Presidential Chief of Staff Victor D. Rodriguez” got thumbed down by Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Juan Ponce Enrile.

Rodriguez’s decision to step down also comes following the Senate blue ribbon committee’s inquiry into the sugar importation mess.

The Senate panel had cleared him of involvement in the botched importation of 300,000 metric tons of sugar, but the Senate minority said that Rodriguez should be held accountable “at least on the moral level,” since he had purposely ignored urgent communication from agriculture officials about the planned importation. – Rappler.com