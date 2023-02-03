After 3 years, Filipino bishops phase out ‘oratio imperata’ vs COVID-19

LITURGY. Catholics attend the anticipated Simbang Gabi celebrated by Father Kali Pietre Llamado at the Manila Cathedral on December 15, 2022.

The Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines approves a new 'Litany of Gratitude after the COVID-19 Pandemic'

MANILA, Philippines – The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) decided in its biannual meeting to phase out the oratio imperata (obligatory prayer) against COVID-19, a staple in Catholic liturgies for the past three years.

In its place, the CBCP approved a new “litany of gratitude after the COVID-19 pandemic,” set to be prayed in all Masses from February 11 to 22, the last day also being Ash Wednesday. The bishops reached this decision on January 30 during their 125th plenary assembly, said CBCP secretary general Monsignor Bernardo Pantin.

The new litany seeks to thank God “for reminding us of the fragility of life” and “for the gift of newly discovered medicines and vaccines.” Before this, the oratio imperata, which was introduced in January 2020, sought divine protection “against the COVID-19 virus that has disturbed and claimed many lives.”

While the litany is labeled “after the pandemic,” however, the World Health Organization has not declared that the pandemic is over. The WHO in fact maintained on January 31, after a committee meeting, that COVID-19 still constitutes a public health emergency of international concern.

COVID-19 has affected 753 million people and killed 6.8 million over the past three years, said the WHO.

Below is the full text of the CBCP’s new litany of gratitude:

Litany of Gratitude after the COVID-19 Pandemic

Leader: Let us approach the Lord, who makes all things new, for all the blessings and graces we received during the COVID-19 pandemic.

After every petition, let us say together: Thanks be to God.

For reminding us of the fragility of life, shielding us when no one else dared to shelter us, and opening our minds to what is really essential, let us thank the Lord.

Response: Thanks be to God.

For allowing us to connect with one another with faith and love, despite the isolation that sickness had imposed on us, let us thank the Lord.

Response: Thanks be to God.

For the heroic kindness of those who provided us with scientific, social, and spiritual help when doing so was both risky and life threatening for them, let us thank the Lord.

Response: Thanks be to God.

For the gift of newly discovered medicines and vaccines to combat the virus and the wonder of natural immunity, let us thank the Lord.

Response: Thanks be to God.

For the gift of assuring presence, when we were anxious and distressed, depressed and lonely and impatient during the pandemic, let us thank the Lord.

Response: Thanks be to God.

Let us pray.

Loving God, no thought of ours is unknown to you. No tear we shed is unimportant to you. No joy we celebrate is alien to you. You entered our world of sickness, suffering, and death, and you know the fears we face. Accept our thanksgiving for your provident love during the COVID pandemic. As you wept at the death of Lazarus, breathe the breath of life everlasting on all those who died from the coronavirus. You have turned our fears into joy, and for this we thank and praise you. To You be glory now and forever.

Mary, Help of Christians, pray for us. Saint Michael, the Archangel, pray for us. San Roque, pray for us.

– Rappler.com