Love you, bestie! 1 out of 3 Filipinos confessed love for a friend – SWS

Lance Spencer Yu
BOUQUETS. A few days before Valentine's Day, a shop at the Dangwa Flower Market in Manila comes up with unique bouquets such as onion, tomatoes, garlic and money on February 10, 2023.

Rappler

Would you risk friendship for love? A Social Weather Stations survey says those who confess to a friend have a 50-50 chance of rejection.

MANILA, Philippines – In the mood for love this Valentine’s? Looking to ‘fess up to a friend? This just might be your sign.

The results of a Social Weather Stations (SWS) conducted in December 2022 but released only on Friday, February 10, 1 out of 3 – or 33% – of Filipinos have confessed love for a friend.

MORE THAN A FRIEND. A third of Filipinos have confessed love for a friend. SWS.

The survey – which sampled 1,200 adults nationwide – also found that men were more likely to make the move than women, with 40% of men confessing their love to a friend compared to 25% of women.

But for would-be lovers, it doesn’t always go according to plan.

FRIENDZONED. About half of those confessing to a friend experienced unrequited love. SWS.

Of those brave enough to confess their love for a friend, about half of them “experienced unrequited love” – in other words, they were friendzoned.

ALL BY MYSELF. About 30% of Filipinos have experienced unrequited love. SWS.

Being the romantics that they are, Filipinos continued to love – even if the feeling wasn’t always mutual. According to the survey, 3 out of 10 (30%) Filipinos reported feeling unrequited love.

WHAT IS LOVE? Most Filipinos are ‘very happy’ with their love life. SWS.

No love this Valentine’s day? You’re not alone – a quarter of Filipinos (25%) find their love life “could be happier” and about 17% of Filipinos say they have no love life.

It’s not all bad though. A majority of Filipinos (57%) actually describe themselves as “very happy” with their love life. – Rappler.com

