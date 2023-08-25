Travelers have other ideas for fighting trafficking without much immigration paperwork

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Netizens' suggestions include transferring to border control authorities the intelligence funds of non-security agencies, and training immigration officers better

MANILA, Philippines – Do you remember viral posts and reports of Filipino travelers getting offloaded from their flights due to lengthy interviews at immigration desks or being asked to present documents, such as birth certificates of several relatives and diplomas, to be able to board their flight?

Filipinos online fear this may happen more often after the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT) released the revised guidelines for Filipinos traveling abroad, which will take effect on September 3.

IACAT says the revised measures are meant to combat human trafficking, a crime that continues to evolve even as the United States has found the Philippine government to have done enough efforts to combat it.

Rappler asked social media users how presenting additional documents might affect their travel plans, but the Department of Justice (DOJ) clarified on Thursday, August 24, that the departure requirements were not new.

The IACAT guidelines are labeled “revised” because the requirements have actually been streamlined and organized into categories of travelers.

The DOJ also said the numerous documents are not absolute requirements but are lists of what immigration officials may ask for when further questioning becomes necessary. (LIST: Immigration requirements for different categories of Filipino travelers)

Traveling soon? The Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking released revised guidelines for Filipinos traveling abroad, saying they may be required to present additional documents to immigration authorities.



What do you think of this move and how will it affect your plans?… pic.twitter.com/PM7cwfThCo — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) August 24, 2023

‘Reverse visa’

Following initial reports on the guidelines – before the DOJ issued clarifications – some Filipinos online likened them to applying for a visa a second time. (READ: Tips on getting a travel visa, 2023 edition)

all of these things are, effectively, a reverse visa: prove to your own government that you can leave your country, even in cases where your destination country already said that they're ready to have you over



an unfathomable, only in the philippines 300 IQ solution 🇵🇭🇵🇭🇵🇭 https://t.co/zpUSbq0Lec — job (parody account) (@jobdln) August 23, 2023

amazing. it's like applying for a visa. even if you're going to a visa-free country. but your own country is demanding it. amazing. 👏 https://t.co/a1A1IrOlcr — //. (@sofimi) August 23, 2023

Others said the requirements could give more room for immigration officers to “power trip” on travelers.

Even former solicitor general Florin Hilbay weighed in on the issue, adding that the new policy could be used to harass government critics and lead to longer lines at airports.

(1) An unconstitutional sleight of hand: from right to travel to permission to leave.

(2) Gives immigration officials wide latitude to harass migrant workers.

(3) Another opportunity for corruption.

(4) Can be used to harass critics of government.

(5) Longer lines at airports. https://t.co/H7yaQvLqfw — Florin Hilbay (@fthilbay) August 23, 2023

The DOJ later clarified that the revised guidelines would mostly apply to first-time travelers, who may be traveling as tourists but are profiled to have intentions to seek work abroad.

It added that “more than 95%” of travelers would only need to present the basic requirements to immigration authorities: passport, boarding pass, confirmed return ticket, and visa.

The basic requirements that would need to presented are:



-Passport

-Boarding pass

-Confirmed return ticket

-visa (only when required) — Jairo Bolledo (@jairojourno) August 24, 2023

Train immigration officers better

Other social media users, meanwhile, suggested other ways to fight human trafficking without legitimate travelers having to prepare numerous documents.

An X user suggested to reallocate confidential funds from agencies such as the Department of Education and the Office of the President to bolster efforts in tackling human trafficking.

Instagram user @igdeguzman suggested that proper training and briefing be given to immigration authorities on distinguishing first-time travelers from trafficking victims. She added that requirements should not result in “wasting people’s money [by] making them rebook their missed flights.”

Another Instagram user expressed hoped that the government would improve the country’s airports before requiring more travel requirements.

NAIA was rated in November 2022 as the third most stressful airport in Asia and Oceania according to travel blog Hawaiian Islands. It was also cited as the eighth worst airport based on queuing times in a study by Casago.

Twitter user Joel Cochico said that immigration authorities should ask travelers to secure “a travel clearance or exit visa a week before their flight” to prevent long lines at airports from power tripping from ground officers.

Unsolicited advice: Instead of stressing travelling Pinoys & asking them to present tons of documents, why not ask them to secure a travel clearance or exit visa a week before their flight. No more long lines or power tripping immigration officers. — Joel Cochico (@jmschumey) August 23, 2023

Challenges in securing documents

Some social media users shared their woes in securing documents needed to get past immigration authorities in the Philippines.

“Filipino families here don’t have much time to travel just to get [an affidavit of support for relatives they are inviting] because of work and [the nearest consulate is] too far,” says Gen Celada-Bongato, who resides in Canada.

Communications consultant Aly (not her real name), 33, shared that because she had to travel alone to different Asian countries that didn’t require visa for Filipinos over the past years, she had always carried envelopes of documents to prove she could afford to travel.

I was alone the last three times I traveled internationally and I always brought an envelope with these documents to defend myself against power-tripping immigration officers



I HATE IT. WHY PASS THE ADMINISTRATIVE BURDEN TO CITIZENS IN ORDER TO COVER UP YOUR OWN INCOMPETENCE https://t.co/0PHAcfqnhh pic.twitter.com/P9mjMmcA7D — Aly (@Alypaap) August 23, 2023

“It was tricky to prove that I have a stable income source, as technically I’m not employed full-time and cannot provide a certificate of employment. So, I brought additional documents, such as my BIR certificate of registration, and my recent annual and quarterly tax returns. I added in my current lease contract just to give additional proof that I had a reason to come back,” Aly told Rappler.

She added that it was much easier when she was working as a full-time employee as she only brought her company ID with her printed hotel bookings and travel itinerary.

In the end, Aly says it wouldn’t harm for international travelers to “overprepare.”

“Bring as many documents as you can. Come early, people aren’t kidding when they say you have to be there three to four hours before. The longest I’ve had to spend in line at immigration was a full hour and I almost missed my flight. Don’t panic, maybe skip the coffee until you’ve made it through immigration. Keep your answers short and simple,” she said. – with reports from Jairo Bolledo/Rappler.com