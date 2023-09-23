Former education undersecretary Mike Luz dies at 65

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Juan Miguel ‘Mike’ Luz is remembered for resigning from the Department of Education after seeing that the reforms they put in place ‘may not survive’ due to then-president Gloria Arroyo’s ‘deal-making’

MANILA, Philippines – Former Department of Education (DepEd) undersecretary Juan Miguel “Mike” Luz died on Thursday, September 21, at the age 65, his daughter confirmed.

“Papa was a teacher by trade, an artist at heart, and an adventurer in his soul. In his own quiet way, he did his best for his country but he was also just a guy who liked podcasts, travel, and the occasional donut,” Bunny Luz said in a Facebook post.

She said her father was also a friend and mentor, who “was supportive of everything I did.” Luz, she said, “tried his best to be a good person in every way.”

Tributes were posted on social media by former students, mentees, and colleagues, who used the words educator, innovator, disruptor, artist, mentor, boss, friend, and family to describe Mike Luz.

Luz was served as DepEd undersecretary for finance for three and a half years during the administration of Gloria Macapagal Arroyo. He resigned over Malacañang’s release of funds to DepEd for the scholarships under the name of Zambales congressman Antonio Diaz at the height of congressional deliberations on the impeachment complaints against Arroyo.

“My greatest regret now is that the education reforms we have worked hard to put in place may not survive given this Administration’s preoccupation with political expediency rather than genuine reform; with deal-making rather than development; as well as the lack of appreciation, much less commitment, to the rule of law and good governance,” Luz said in his resignation letter addressed to then-president Arroyo.

Luz later served as associate dean at the Asian Institute of Management, among other education-related roles.

Until this year, Luz wrote Thought Leaders articles for Rappler on education, public health, and governance, among them:

Bunny said the family will announce the schedule for a memorial service for her father soon.

Rappler will update this article once the schedule is available. – Rappler.com