LOOK: Central Luzon Regional Athletic Association meet kicks off in Tarlac

TARLAC, Philippines – Some 6,000 student-athletes, coaches, and trainers from various school divisions in Region 3 joined the Central Luzon Regional Athletic Association (CLRAA) meet kick-off at the Tarlac Recreational Park in San Jose, Tarlac, on Sunday, April 28.

Hosted by the province of Tarlac, the annual regional sporting event will be held in 31 playing venues for 31 different sports categories from April 29 to May 3.

“We are excited to host this year’s CLRAA meet! After 15 years, here we are, we will again witness the capabilities of Central Luzon athletes. We welcome all our brothers and sisters from the seven provinces of Region 3,” Tarlac Governor Susan Yap said in her opening remarks.

Others guests at the event where Tarlac 2nd District Representative Christian Yap; senators Imee Marcos, Bong Go, and Lito Lapid; and actor Philip Salvador who represented Vice President and Department of Education (DepEd) Secretary Sara Duterte.

The event opened with the traditional parade of athletes from 21 school division offices of public and private schools across Central Luzon.

BEAT THE HEAT. Participants at the CLRAA beat the heat by using umbrellas as props. Joann Manabat/Rappler

CHEERDANCE. A team shows off their cheerdance routine. Joann Manabat/Rappler

Participants at the CLRAA 2024. Joann Manabat/Rappler

PARADE OF THE ATHLETES. A traditional parade and entry of colors introduced the 21 school division offices from public and private schools across Region 3 during the kick off ceremony at the Tarlac Recreational Park on April 28. 2024. Joann Manabat/Rappler

According to Dominic Oswald Halili, Department of Education (DepEd) legal officer, sporting events create opportunities for students to develop their passion and talent as well as discipline and overall well-being. DepEd has always supported the such events for the youth.

Halili said CLRAA is the pre-national qualifying tier to the Palarong Pambansa. All student athletes went through local sporting competitions from the provincial athletic meet to qualify in the regional athletic meet.

“Actually ‘yung mga nanalo sa provincial meet, sila ‘yung nag-qualify para sa regional. ‘Yung mananalo dito sa CLRAA, sila ang maglalaro for Palarong Pambansa. Aside sa mga nanalo, ‘yung sports like swimming, athletics, and archery, may mga pre-qualifying standards pa rin. Pero ‘yung mga mananalo dito they will play for Palarong Pambansa to represent Central Luzon,” said Halili.

(Actually those who won in the provincial meet qualified for the regional. Those who will win in the CLRAA will compete in the Palarong Pambansa. Aside from the winners, in sports like swimming, athletics, and archery, there are still pre-qualifying standards. But those who will win here, they will play in Palarong Pambansa to represent Central Luzon.)

“Their passion and dedication are off the charts. The CLRAA sports event is one way to keep them away from any illegal or criminal activities. Our government is supporting all these athletes,” he added.

A total of 10,818 CLRAA delegates from elementary to junior and senior high school students from public and private schools will be competing in 23 different sports such as arnis, archery, athletics, badminton, billiards, boxing, basketball, basketball 3×3, chess, dancesport, football, futsal, gymnastics, paragames, sepak takraw, softball, swimming, tennis, table tennis, taekwondo, volleyball, wrestling, and wushu. – Rappler.com