Former Manila vice mayor Danilo Lacuna dies

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna describes her father as 'a man of great service and compassion'

MANILA, Philippines – Former Manila City vice mayor Danilo Lacuna died on Sunday, August 13, his daughter Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna confirmed. He was 85.

“Our beloved Daddy Danny joined his creator early this morning, August 13, 2023, surrounded by his loved ones,” Honey said in a Facebook post.

“A man of great service and compassion, Danny touched many, creating life which spans further than just his years and into the hearts of us all where he will remain forever,” she added.

According to the Manila Public Information Office, details regarding his wake will be announced at a later time.

Danilo was a long-time public servant in Manila. He served as Manila City Councilor from 1968 to 1975, and Manila Vice Mayor from 1970 to 1971; 1988 to 1992; and 1998 to 2007.

In September 2020, the Sandiganbayan Third Division ordered Danilo and his wife Melanie to return P9 million worth of government assets that have been deemed to be “unlawfully acquired.” They filed a motion for reconsideration but the Sandiganbayan reaffirmed its decision the following year. – Rappler.com