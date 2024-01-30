To promise a ‘Bagong Pilipinas,’ Marcos held a concert that cost millions of pesos

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

SPECTACLE. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. addresses the crowd gathered at the Quirino Grandstand in Manila during the launch of the 'Bagong Pilipinas' movement.

In Sunday's speech, Marcos said, 'Sa Bagong Pilipinas, bawal ang waldas.' The rental of tech equipment alone for the concert cost P15.9 million.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. wanted to reiterate his promise of a “Bagong Pilipinas” or a new Philippines more than 500 days since he assumed office, and in the process mounted a huge concert that is not exactly cheap.

Documents obtained by Rappler showed that the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) spent P15.9 million just for the rental of technical equipment that was used during the rally at the Quirino Grandstand in Manila on Sunday, January 28.

That price tag covered several things, such as the use of more than 100 speakers of different kinds, dozens of microphones, and dozen of LED wall panels.

The PCO conducted a public bidding for the project, which had a maximum budget of P16.4 million.

The winner of the contract was GDV Sounds and Lights Rental, which according to its website, is an “audio and lighting equipment provider for events.”

The company’s Facebook page indicates that the company has been Malacañang’s constant supplier since 2022, providing tech equipment for the following events:

2022 State of the Nation Address

First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos’ birthday celebration in August 2022

President Marcos’ birthday luncheon in September 2022

conferment of “Chief Girl Scout” on the First Lady in November 2022

LGBT Pride reception event in Malacañang in June 2023

2023 State of the Nation Address

Konsyerto Sa Palasyo in March, June, and October 2023

Tokens, too

The PCO allotted a maximum budget of P7.59 million for the procurement of tokens that were eventually distributed during the event.

These include:

hoodie jackets: P948,000

T-shirts: P949,500

aprons: P949,600

ballers: P949,500

caps: P948,000

car stickers: P950,000

tote bags: P948,000

tumblers: P947,700

Details on the final cost of the contract for tokens and the winning bidder are not immediately available.

Purchase orders seen by Rappler also showed that PCO spent P112,000 for 4,000 pieces of customized lanyards, and P265,000 for 100 pieces of medium tarpaulins (3 feet by 6 feet), 32 pieces of large tarpaulins (10 feet by 10 feet), two commitment wall tarpaulins, and 400 pieces of ID with lanyards.

Criticisms of excessiveness

The concert also featured dozens of performers and ended with a grand fireworks display. It’s unclear how much were spent for those.

Prior to the event, Rappler asked the PCO through the Malacañang Press Corps about the budget for the event, but no answer was given.

Critics have called the huge rally – which organizers said drew 400,000 people – mere pageantry that wasted taxpayers’ money.

“It’s an expensive PR blitz to cover up the crisis the country is facing,” Bayan president Renato Reyes previously said.

In an interview with Radyo 5 on Monday, January 29, PCO Assistant Secretary Joey Villarama, however, guaranteed there was nothing irregular about the project.

“For every activity of the PCO, there is allotted budget. We know that in government transactions, there is a bidding process. A market study was conducted for the service providers, food providers, all of it. It went through a process,” he said in Filipino.

In his speech during Sunday’s rally, Marcos said: “Sa bagong Pilipinas, bawal ang waldas (In a new Philippines, we won’t allow extravagance.”)

When does that promise start? – Rappler.com