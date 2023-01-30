Gov’t designates as terrorist a community doctor who helped Lumad of Mindanao

Dr. Natividad Castro is facing kidnapping and serious illegal detention charges – but her family denies all allegations against her

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine government’s Anti-Terrorism Council (ATC) designated community doctor, Dr. Maria Natividad Marian Silva “Naty” Castro, a terrorist under its new resolution publicized on Monday, January 30.

“NOW, THEREFORE, by virtue of the powers vested on the ATC pursuant to Section 45 of the ATA, and after finding probable cause, the ATC hereby designates Maria Natividad Marian Silva Castro @Doc Naty/Doc Nati/Naty/Nati/Yam/Agi/Kyle/ Prim/Milo as a terrorist individual, for violations of Sections 6, 10 and 12 of the ATA,” ATC’s Resolution No. 35 dated December 7, 2022 read.

JUST IN. The Anti-Terrorism Council designates Dr. Natividad Castro as a terrorist through its Reso No. 35.



Dr. Castro, a community doctor who helped the Lumad of Mindanao, was arrested last year for alleged kidnapping and illegal detention charges. @rapplerdotcom pic.twitter.com/fTeF8w7c9n — Jairo Bolledo (@jairojourno) January 30, 2023

According to the council, which can enact the draconian anti-terror law, the community doctor was involved in the planning, training, preparing, and facilitating “the commission of terrorism and recruitment” in support to alleged terrorist organizations.

Castro, who helped in setting up community health centers in Mindanao, was arrested last year in their home in San Juan City. She is among the many respondents of kidnapping and serious illegal detention charges filed in Agusan del Sur. Her family had already denied the allegations against her.

Even before her arrest, Castro had been red-tagged for her human rights advocacy. Aside from providing health services for the less fortunate, she also served as the secretary general of rights group Karapatan in Caraga region.

Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, ATC’s chairperson, signed the resolution, along with National Intelligence Coordinating Agency Director General Ricardo de Leon. Former National Security Adviser Clarita Carlos, who was ATC’s vice chairperson at that time, has no signature affixed in the document. – Rappler.com