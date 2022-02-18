Cops arrest doctor who helped Lumad of Mindanao

ARRESTED. Mug shot of Dr. Naty Castro after she was arrested by the police.

MANILA, Philippines – A health worker who helped the Lumad set up community health centers in Mindanao was arrested by police, her family said on Friday, February 18.

In a Facebook post, Jun Castro, the brother of Dr. Ma. Natividad “Naty” Castro, said the doctor was arrested by the San Juan City Police in their home around 9:30 in the morning. The office of San Juan City Police chief Police Colonel Elpidio Ramirez confirmed Castro’s arrest.

The police have yet to provide further information on Castro’s arrest.

Jun told Rappler that the cases filed against her sister were all related to the doctor’s work as a human rights and development worker. In the warrant of arrest obtained by Rappler, Castro was among the many respondents in the kidnapping and serious illegal detention cases filed in Agusan del Sur.

The warrant of arrest against Castro and others was issued by the Regional Trial Court Branch 7 in Bayugan City, Agusan del Sur. The warrant for the non-bailable cases was issued as early as January 2020.

Prior to her arrest, Castro had been red-tagged for her human rights advocacy, according to her brother. She served as secretary general of rights group Karapatan in Caraga region.

Before the pandemic hit the country in 2020, Castro started several health programs in Mindanao. She also brought a few Lumad people to the United Nations in Geneva to seek help against harassment in Lumad areas.

Castro was the high school valedictorian of St. Scholastica’s Manila batch 1984 and was among the 100 most outstanding students of the educational institution in the last century. In 1995, she graduated cum laude from the University of the Philippines Manila.

Castro is the latest rights and development worker arrested since the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte intensified its crackdown against progressive individuals. – Rappler.com