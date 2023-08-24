Hontiveros wants bigger intelligence funds for Coast Guard in 2024 budget

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Opposition senator and Deputy Minority Leader Risa Hontiveros called for a bigger intelligence fund for the Philippine Coast Guard, saying that the “measly” P10-million proposed amount in the 2024 national budget would not be enough to help the agency fend off China’s incursions in the West Philippine Sea.

Hontiveros made the call on Thursday, August 24, as she noted that the Department of Education (DepEd), which is not facing any security threat, has been allotted P150 million in the proposed 2024 budget.

“Masyadong maliit ang P10 million kumpara halimbawa sa DepEd na may proposed intelligence funds na P150 million (P10 million is too small compared to the Department of Education’s proposed intelligence funds of P150 million). The PCG is threatened by China almost on a daily basis, 24/7, while the DepEd is not even facing any security threat,” Hontiveros said. (READ: Where DepEd’s P150-M confidential funds can be better spent)

Asked how much intelligence fund the PCG should get, Hontiveros said the Senate needs to hold more consultations with the agency to “determine a respectable amount that could help them significantly deter China’s aggression in the West Philippine Sea.”

The opposition senator said that in the past, the PCG sought intel funds ranging from around P200 million to P600 million.

The PCG had said that its approved intelligence fund has remained at P10 million since 2009.

“In the Senate budget process, we should be looking into allocating an amount that is closer to what they had propounded before. Palakas nang palakas ang puwersa ng Tsina, kaya dapat ang Coast Guard may kakayanan ding protektahan ang sarili nila (China is getting stronger and stronger so the Coast Guard should be capable of protecting themselves),” Hontiveros said.

Hontiveros made the call comes after the latest Chinese incursions in the West Philippine Sea. On August 5, Chinese Coast Guard vessels and Chinese military militia blocked and pointed water cannons at Philippine boats en route to Ayungin Shoal for a resupply mission. – Rappler.com