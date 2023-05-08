House passes bill seeking to ban ‘no permit, no exam’ policy in private schools

BACK TO SCHOOL. Students in all levels in Manila return to school after the Christmas and New Year break, January 4, 2023.

Since the Senate already passed a slightly different version of the bill in March, the next step for lawmakers is to reconcile both versions in the bicameral conference committee

MANILA, Philippines – The House of Representatives in the 19th Congress unanimously voted to pass a measure that would prohibit private basic education institutions from enforcing a “no permit, no exam” policy.

A total of 259 lawmakers on Monday, May 8, passed the bill during the chamber’s first session after a month-long break.

Under House Bill (HB) No. 7584, elementary and secondary learners in private schools would be able to take periodic and final exams despite their unpaid financial obligations, as long as parents or guardians submit a promissory note.

The unsettled dues, however, must be paid before the school year ends, unless the school allows otherwise.

School authorities would also be empowered to withhold clearance and transfer credentials, and refuse the enrollment, of students with unpaid financial obligations.

Private schools that would violate the bill, if it is enacted, will face administrative sanctions from the Department of Education pursuant to existing laws.

The passage of HB 7584 comes five months after the same chamber approved HB 6483, a bill that allows college students with unsettled financial obligations to take their periodic and final exams.

The Senate also already passed in March a bill that has the intent of the two House bills.

“The next step is a bicameral conference committee to reconcile the House and Senate versions,” said House basic education panel chairman Roman Romulo, who sponsored HB 7584 in the plenary.

Other bills passed

The first day of the House after the Holy Week break also saw the chamber pass these eight other bills:

HB 7751: seeks to establish specialty centers in select hospitals in all regions of the Philippines under the Department of Health’s supervision

HB 7393: seeks to regulate the use of bank accounts and e-wallets to curb cybercrime schemes

HB 7446: seeks to lift legal barriers that hamper an effective probe into corrupt practices of stockholders, owners, directors, trustees, officers, or employees of entities

HB 7535: seeks to grant Filipino centenarians additional benefits, including a P1-million cash gift to those who reach the age of 101

HB 7540: seeks to strengthen the special program in creative arts in secondary schools

HB 7561: seeks to give mandatory insurance to line workers in the power utility sector

HB 7576: seeks to allow senior citizens, persons with disabilities, lawyers, and human resources for health to vote within seven working days before the national and local elections

HB 7620: seeks to prescribe the use of neo-ethnic Philippine textiles in the academic regalia of state and local universities and colleges

The House only has four weeks left before the first regular session of the 19th Congress adjourns sine die.

The track record of Congress will be among the main talking points of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. when he delivers his second State of the Nation Address in July.

“I will engage with our party leaders to see how we can make sure that the remainder of these four weeks before we adjourn sine die is used most efficiently and maximized so that we can achieve our goals in making sure that the common legislative agenda, not just of both houses, but that of the executive are achieved,” House Speaker Martin Romualdez said on Monday. – Rappler.com