[WATCH] In The Public Square with John Nery: Civil society under Marcos

Veteran journalist and columnist John Nery is back with the show In the Public Square, which aims to approach political issues from the public sphere perspective.

The discussions will range from the “state” – actors and issues from within the public sector – to “society” – actors and issues from outside government, but because the media plays a fundamental role in the public sphere, some episodes can also focus on media actors and issues.

In this first episode, Nery talks to cultural critic Marian Pastor Roces and environmental planner Ica Fernandez about the role of civil society in the second coming of a Marcos – Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. – in power.

The post-Marcos Constitution widened the space for civil society. What is civil society’s role at this moment in history?

Watch this on Wednesday, June 1, at 8 pm. – Rappler.com