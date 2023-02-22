[WATCH] In The Public Square with John Nery: Is EdCom II the answer?

LIVE

Is EdCom II the answer to the country’s 'learning poverty?' Senator Sherwin Gatchalian discusses this and other education-related issues

The Second Congressional Commission on Education (EdCom II) is a national commission tasked to review the country’s entire education system.

What can we expect from the review in the face of “learning poverty” as well as the “perennial crisis” in the country’s educational system?

In this episode of In The Public Square, veteran journalist and Rappler columnist John Nery sits down with EdCom II co-chair, Senator Sherwin Gatchalian, to discuss the commission’s merits and challenges.

– Rappler.com