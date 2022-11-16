[WATCH] In the Public Square with John Nery: What happened in Geneva?

The United Nations Human Rights Council subjects the Philippines to a Universal Periodic Review. Watch the discussion on November 16 at 8 pm.

The Philippines submitted itself to another Universal Periodic Review of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) on Monday, November 14.



How did it go?



In this episode of In the Public Square, veteran journalist John Nery talks to Tinay Palabay, secretary-general of the human rights group Karapatan, and Carlos Conde, senior researcher at Human Rights Watch, about what happened in the UNHRC’s headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland.

Watch the discussion on Wednesday, November 16, at 8 pm. – Rappler.com