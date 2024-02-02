UN’s Khan urges Marcos: Abolish NTF-ELCAC

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

UN EXPERT. Irene Khan, United Nations Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Opinion and Expression, arrives at the Department of Justice to meet with the Justice department's officials, on January 24, 2024. Khan is in the country to meet with different government agencies, civil societies and the media to assess the country's human rights mechanisms.

The visiting UN special rapporteur also asks the government to issue an executive order against red-tagging

MANILA, Philippines – United Nations Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Expression and Opinion Irene Khan, here for a 10-day visit, urged the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to abolish the country’s anti-insurgency task force.

At a press briefing on Friday, February 2, Khan took note that the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) was no longer applicable in the current context due to the government’s announcement that it was reopening talks with communist guerrillas, which were stalled under the previous Duterte regime.

Khan said she also recommended to the government to issue an executive order that stipulates a policy against red-tagging. In addition, Khan also recommended to the Commission on Human Rights to define red-tagging and terror-tagging and propose a legislation against it.

Former NTF-ELCAC officials have been notorious for red-tagging activists and critics of the previous Duterte administration.

The NTF-ELCAC was created through EO No. 70 signed by former president Rodrigo Duterte in 2018. It was given a hefty budget over the years.

Khan said many members of civil society groups, in her meetings with them, raised concerns over red-tagging. The Philippine government insists that red-tagging is not a state policy. – Rappler.com