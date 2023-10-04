This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

In the last episode for this series we ask: How do politicians understand the center?

So, where is the political center in the Philippines, and what role should it play in the democratic project?

In this three-episode search, we have followed different guides, with different perspectives. First, political journalism, with a strong historical element. And second, political science. Last week, professors Aries Arugay of the University of the Philippines and Carmel Abao of Ateneo de Manila University converged on the idea that today, the political center must be understood as a pro-democratic plurality, animated by reformist values.

In the last stretch of our search, we will use the lens of actual political practice. How do politicians understand the center?

In this episode of “In The Public Square,” veteran journalist and Rappler columnist John Nery talks to former senator Sergio Osmena III, who served in the Senate for 18 years. He is also widely considered as an expert in Philippine electoral politics, someone whom other politicians continue to count on for astute election advice.

