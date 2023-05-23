[WATCH] In The Public Square with John Nery: Platforms and peddlers – how do we handle extremist views?

How can a disinformation researcher like Jonathan Corpus Ong offer a platform for a disinformation peddler like Sass Sasot?

On April 28 and May 12, the PumaPodcast program Catch Me If You Can released its two-part interview with pro-Duterte influencer Sass Sasot. The feedback, including and especially from journalists who covered the Duterte years, was immediate and indignant, anguished and angry.

How can a disinformation researcher like Jonathan Corpus Ong offer a platform for a disinformation peddler like Sasot? That crucial question leads to other, equally important questions, and a conversation about the nature of public discourse and freedom of expression itself.

In this episode of In The Public Square, veteran journalist and Rappler columnist John Nery talks to Ong, PumaPodcast founder Roby Alampay, Rappler head of regions Inday Espina-Varona, and Rappler’s lead researcher on disinformation Gemma Mendoza about the thorny issue at hand.

Watch In The Public Square on Wednesday, May 24, at 8 pm.