[WATCH] In The Public Square with John Nery: Duterte and the ICC

How to hold someone like Duterte to account? Is the ICC the only way to do it?

Last January, International Criminal Court judges authorized the resumption of the investigation of extrajudicial killings in the Philippines.

Does this mean the chances that former president Rodrigo Duterte will be tried in the ICC have gone up? Yes, and also not exactly.

In this episode of In The Public Square, veteran journalist John Nery talks to Maria Elena Vignoli, senior counsel of the International Justice Program of Human Rights Watch, about holding someone like Duterte to account.



Tune in on Wednesday, February 15, at 8 pm. – Rappler.com